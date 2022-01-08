Equitas Holdings to divest stake in ETPL ahead of merger with Equitas SFB

-
ALSO READ
Equitas Holdings, Equitas SFB get board, shareholders nod for amalgamation
Why RBI is concerned about Equitas SFB's new scheme for Google Pay users
Equitas Holdings, Equitas SFB rally on amalgamation scheme approval
Clix Capital, Suryoday SFB in merger talks; deal in advanced stage
What symptoms do merger talks between Clix and Suryoday SFB represent?
-
Equitas Holdings Ltd will divest its entire stake in subsidiary Equitas Technologies Pvt Ltd (ETPL) as part of the requirement for the merger with Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB).
As part of the RBI's licensing conditions, being the promoter of ESFB, the boards of Equitas Holdings and ESFB had in July 2021 approved the scheme of amalgamation between them.
According to this scheme, all the assets held by Equitas Holdings, including its investments in ETPL, have to be transferred to and vested in ESFB.
"Since ETPL is not engaged in financial services, the company is required to fully divest its investment in ETPL. Accordingly, the board of directors in its meeting held on January 7, 2022, approved sale of its entire shareholding in the company's subsidiary, ETPL," Equitas Holdings said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
Equitas Holdings Ltd (EHL) has two subsidiaries -- ESFB and ETPL. The latter is engaged in the business of freight aggregation.
Equitas Holdings said it has appointed SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS) to advise on the strategic buyout and/or stake sale of ETPL.
SBICAPS is in the process of undertaking a public auction process to identify potential buyer(s) and complete the transaction, it added.
The RBI approved the merger between the promoter and subsidiary company in July last year.
As per the RBI norms on small finance banks, it is mandatory for the promoter of a small finance bank to reduce the stake in the subsidiary to 40 per cent within five years of commencement of operations of the small finance bank.
ESFB commenced operations from September 2016.
As of September 30, 2021, EHL held 81.55 per cent stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB), according to data on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU