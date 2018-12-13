Eros Digital eyes to reach 200 million paying subscribers in 7 years: CEO

Eros Now is the largest subscription driven OTT (over the top) app in India along with Netflix. Last month, the company hit 13 million paying subscribers of 128 million. Eros Now’s parent firm, the $261-million Eros International, India’s largest studio, reported $85 million as revenues from its digital businesses.

This includes syndication to other digital platforms. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to Rishika Lulla Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Eros Digital, on what this means. Edited excerpts: What is working for Eros? This is something like the iceberg ...