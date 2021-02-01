Escorts tractor sales jump 49% to 9,021 units in January 2021

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Monday reported a 48.8 per cent jump in tractor sales at 9,021 units in January 2021.

The company had sold 6,063 units inJanuary2020.

Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at8,510 units as against 5,845 units inJanuary2020, up 45.6 per cent, Escorts said in a BSE filing.

Escorts said the tractor market continues to be strong on back of positive macroeconomic factors and strong rural cash flows.

"The supply side situation is normalising and is no longer expected to be a bottleneck to meet demand. However, rising inflation continues to be a worry," the company said.

Exports last month grew to 511 units compared with 218 units inJanuary2020.

