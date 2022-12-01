Essar Group plans $4.9 billion petrochemical complex in Odisha

-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Essar Group plans to set up a 400 billion rupee ($4.92 billion) petrochemical complex in the eastern state of Odisha in a tie-up with a global player, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The oil to petrochemical complex will have an annual capacity of 7.5 million tonnes, it said. It did not name its partner in the project.
The group also plans to set up a 14 million tonne a year export-oriented pelletizing complex in Odisha, at an investment of 120 billion rupees and with a 250-kilometer slurry pipeline, it said.
($1 = 81.2280 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Jan Harvey)
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 20:11 IST
