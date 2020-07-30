JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Jio delivers strong Q1 performance on subscriber addition, ARPU growth

LIC's total premium clocks 12% growth in FY20 at Rs 3.79 trillion
Business Standard

Essel Propack reports 14% rise in net profit to Rs 45 cr for June quarter

Tube-packaging company Essel Propack Ltd on Thursday reported a 13.96 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.62 crore for the June quarter.

Topics
Essel Propack

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

growth, profit, loss, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment

Tube-packaging company Essel Propack Ltd on Thursday reported a 13.96 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.62 crore for the June quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.03 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Essel Propack said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations climbed 17.72 per cent to Rs 741.49 crore, as against Rs 629.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 669.04 crore compared to Rs 591.77 crore earlier, up 13.05 per cent.

Shares of Essel Propack Ltd settled at Rs 205.30 on the BSE, up 2.24 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 21:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU