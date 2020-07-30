Essel Propack reports 14% rise in net profit to Rs 45 cr for June quarter

-
Tube-packaging company Essel Propack Ltd on Thursday reported a 13.96 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.62 crore for the June quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.03 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Essel Propack said in a BSE filing.
Revenue from operations climbed 17.72 per cent to Rs 741.49 crore, as against Rs 629.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Total expenses were at Rs 669.04 crore compared to Rs 591.77 crore earlier, up 13.05 per cent.
Shares of Essel Propack Ltd settled at Rs 205.30 on the BSE, up 2.24 per cent.
