Etihad wants to end exclusivity for JetPrivilege as part of rescue deal

Etihad Airways wants to open the JetPrivilege loyalty programme to other carriers as it negotiates fund infusion into the cash-strapped Mumbai-based airline. Jet’s loyalty programme is managed by Jet Privilege Private Limited (JPPL), a subsidiary company which is majority owned by Etihad.

JPPL sells miles to Jet Airways, its partner airlines, banks and hotels, among others. However, it cannot sell miles to any other airline which is not a partner of Jet Airways because of an exclusivity clause. Now Etihad wants the exclusivity waived, thereby allowing JPPL to bring in other ...