EV charging platform ElectricPe raises $3 million funding in a Seed Round

(EV) charging platform, 'ElectricPe', on Thursday announced that it raised a Seed Round of USD 3 million, led by Blume Ventures and Micelio Fund.

The company will utilise the capital to further develop its "deep-tech platform" to enable easy access to affordable charging points via the ElectricPe App, it said.

Investments from other notable Angel Investors include, Anshuman Bapna (Terra.do), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Arjun Ravi Sheth (Partner at Anchorage Capital Partners), Ashish Goel (Urban Ladder), among others, the release said.

Founded in May 2021 by Avinash Sharma and Raghav Rohila, the company makes accessing and using charging points simple, seamless, and efficient, it said, adding it has created a B2C EV charging and demand generation app that offers EV users a one-stop platform to access charging points, which also tracks real-time usage, ensuring a trusted network wherever and whenever they need it.

Being OEM agnostic, it partners with a nationwide network of EV charging points and independent charge point operators and onboards them onto the ElectricPe platform, making it a unique proposition for the industry.

"With rising fuel prices and favourable government incentives, the EV revolution has already begun, and our vision is to enable affordable and clean charging for all. We are taking an eco-system approach by working with all industry stakeholders, thereby making adoption more seamless," Avinash Sharma, who is also the CEO said.

