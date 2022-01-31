Exide Industries profit drops 26% at Rs 178 crore in December quarter

-
ALSO READ
Explainer: How will solid-state batteries make electric vehicles better?
This battery idea from 1970s could help EVs take lead in auto industry
Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd to acquire UK's battery firm Faradion
Kilburn Engineering MD Subir Chaki hacked to death in Kolkata
Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL, BYD mostly stalled: Report
-
Exide Industries on Monday said its consolidated net profit declined 26 per cent to Rs 178 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 240 crore in the same period of 2020-21.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,312 crore as compared with Rs 2,891 crore, Exide Industries said in a regulatory filing.
"Due to unprecedented input cost inflation, profitability has been adversely impacted," MD & CEO Subir Chakraborty noted.
The Kolkata-based company said its board has declared an interim dividend of 200 per cent for 2021-22.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU