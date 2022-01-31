Exide Industries profit drops 26% at Rs 178 crore in December quarter

on Monday said its consolidated net profit declined 26 per cent to Rs 178 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 240 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,312 crore as compared with Rs 2,891 crore, said in a regulatory filing.

"Due to unprecedented input cost inflation, profitability has been adversely impacted," MD & CEO Subir Chakraborty noted.

The Kolkata-based company said its board has declared an interim dividend of 200 per cent for 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)