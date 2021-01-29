Exide Industries Q3 net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 239.87 crore

-
ALSO READ
Exide Industries reports Q1 net loss of Rs 13.56 cr due to Covid-19 crisis
Battery makers charged up for next leg of growth on replacement demand
Signs of green shoots in passenger vehicles and two-wheelers: Exide
Replacement demand, spurt in UPS sales to support Exide's revenue
Exide: Replacement demand, undemanding valuations to support revenues
-
Battery maker Exide Industries on Friday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 239.87 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 on robust sales.
The company had posted a consolidated net PAT of Rs 118.15 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Exide Industries said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operation during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,196.53 crore as against Rs 3,553.64 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Exide Industries Ltd Managing Director and CEO G Chatterjee said that while aftermarket volume for both automotive and UPS batteries remains encouraging, demands in OEM and other infrastructure segments also started showing some positive indications during the quarter.
Total expenses during the third quarter stood at Rs 3,901.84 crore compared to Rs 3,395.8 crore in the same period last year, the company added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU