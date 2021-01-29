Exide Industries Q3 net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 239.87 crore

Battery maker on Friday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 239.87 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 on robust sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net PAT of Rs 118.15 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operation during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,196.53 crore as against Rs 3,553.64 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Ltd Managing Director and CEO G Chatterjee said that while aftermarket volume for both automotive and UPS batteries remains encouraging, demands in OEM and other infrastructure segments also started showing some positive indications during the quarter.

Total expenses during the third quarter stood at Rs 3,901.84 crore compared to Rs 3,395.8 crore in the same period last year, the company added.

