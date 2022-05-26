Eyeing 3 million users, Mobile Premier League starts Poker Academy

-
With an eye on 3 million users in India, e-sports platform Mobile Premier League on Thursday announced the launch of MPL Poker Academy in partnership with professional players of the game.
As part of the Academy, MPL will curate beginner, intermediate and advanced levels of content catering to all types of gamers, the company said in a statement.
"Worldwide, there are over 100 million people who play poker, and in India there are over 3 million active players. Our aim is to reach out to everyone who plays poker and anyone who wants to get started on the journey, to help them learn and hone the techniques, and enhance their strategy and thinking," MPL country head for India Namratha Swamy said in a statement.
The academy has onboarded professional poker players such as Parth Jain, Dhaval Mudgal, Siddharth Karia and Aniruddha Joshi who will create short videos for training poker players.
"We strongly believe that with MPL Poker Academy and its myriad learning tools and features, we can create a conducive environment where people can learn from experts and connect with other like-minded players. Through this initiative, we also aim to clear any misconceptions that people have about the game," Swamy said.
