Kia India opens bookings for EV6, its first electric model in India

Automaker Kia India on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for EV6, its first electric model in the country.
Built on a dedicated EV platform -- the electric-global modular platform (E-GMP), the EV6 marks the beginning of Kia's EV journey in the country.
Only 100 units of EV6, which comes as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), would be available for sales in India this year. The imported model is scheduled to be launched in the country next week.
The EV6 can be booked with a token amount of Rs 3 lakh exclusively through 15 select dealerships across 12 cities. Customers can also book through the Kia India website, it said in a statement.
"The Indian automotive industry is transforming, and Kia is at the forefront of this transformation. Time and again, we have proven it through our world-class products and services that cater to not just to the unmet but also the unfelt needs of Indians. The introduction of EV6 in the country reiterates the same," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said.
On a single full charge, the car can travel up to 528 kilometres and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds, according to the statement.
The vehicle can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes using a 350KWh charger.
It comes with all wheel drive (AWD) system (in select trims), panoramic sunroof, multiple drive modes, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist and over 60 connected features.
