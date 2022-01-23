Facebook declined to spin-off its Workplace app as $1 bn unicorn

-
ALSO READ
Meta tests live chat support for people locked out of their accounts
US-based Meta Company to sue Facebook for infringing upon its name
Meta delaying plans to encrypt Facebook, Instagram messages till 2023
Meta takes legal action on 39K phishing scams using its platforms
Meta unveils new office in India, company's 1st such stand-alone in Asia
-
Facebook (before it was rebrandeded as Meta) was approached by venture capitalists to spin off its Workplace app and make it a new company valued at over $1 billion. But Facebook declined.
Workplace, Facebook's collaboration tool for businesses has gained more than seven million paid enterprise users.
It was originally built as a version of Facebook for its own employees to communicate with one another.
According to a report in TechCrunch, Facebook was approached by enterprise investors offering the social network a "proposition", "spin off the organisation, they said, and let us back it as a startup".
A deal would have valued a newly independent Workplace as a "unicorn" (at least at $1 billion).
Facebook declined the offer as it sees Workplace as a "strategic asset".
"It helps make Facebook (and Meta) look like an adult," the report said, citing a source.
Meta and Workplace declined to comment on the report.
Founded as a "work" version of Facebook, Workplace was launched as a response to the rise of Slack and other chat apps for office workers.
Large multinational companies like Danone, Starbucks and Booking.com, international nonprofits such as Oxfam and regional leaders such as YES Bank in India and the Government Technology Agency of Singapore have all embraced Workplace.
Microsoft and Meta in November last year collaborated to integrate video chat app Teams and Facebook's Workplace that will be available to companies next year at no extra cost.
The integration between Workplace and Teams will give employees access to content from Workplace within Teams without having to switch back and forth between the two apps.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU