Meta takes legal action on 39K phishing scams using its platforms

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp to allow chat history transfer between Apple iOS, Google Android
Story in numbers: Prayagraj tops the 2020 list with 634 cybercrime cases
Microsoft most imitated brand of all phishing attacks: Report
A new phishing attack lurking to scam banking customers: Advisory
HC asks Centre to respond to pleas by FB, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules
-
Meta (formerly Facebook) has filed a federal lawsuit in California court in the US to disrupt phishing attacks designed to deceive people into sharing their login credentials on fake login pages for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.
This phishing scheme involved the creation of more than 39,000 websites impersonating the login pages of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.
On these websites, people were prompted to enter their usernames and passwords, which Defendants collected.
Phishing is a significant threat to millions of Internet users. These attacks lure victims to a website that appears to be operated by a trusted entity, such as a bank, a merchant, or other service.
The website, however, is a deception, a fake, and the site's fake content is designed to persuade a victim to enter sensitive information, like a password or email address.
"Reports of phishing attacks have been on the rise across the industry and we are taking this action to uncover the identities of the people behind the attack and stop their harmful conduct," Meta said in a statement late on Monday.
As part of the attacks, Defendants used a relay service to redirect internet traffic to the phishing websites in a way that obscured their attack infrastructure.
This enabled them to conceal the true location of the phishing websites, and the identities of their online hosting providers and the defendants.
"Starting in March 2021, when the volume of these attacks increased, we worked with the relay service to suspend thousands of URLs to the phishing websites," said Meta.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU