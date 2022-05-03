Facebook shuts down its podcast platform less than a year after its launch

-
ALSO READ
Spotify's podcasting tech chief Michael Mignano quits, to leave in June end
Meta-owned Facebook to pull the plug on its podcast platform next month
Market Wrap Podcast, December 2: All that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap Podcast, December 9 : All that happened in the markets today
Market Wrap Podcast, December 28: All that happened in the markets today
-
Social media giant Facebook has planned to shut down its podcast platform less than a year after its launch.
According to The Verge, the audio podcast platform's closure is confirmed and it is speculated that the closure will altogether close on June 3.
The move is part of a broader re-evaluation of Facebook's audio products. The company is also shuttering the site's Soundbites and Audio hubs, and integrating its live-streaming Live Audio Rooms feature (essentially a clone of once-buzzy audio app Clubhouse) into its broader Facebook Live suite, reports The Verge.
Facebook spokesperson Adelaide Coronado believes that the changes would 'simplify' the company's audio offerings.
"After a year of learning and iterating on audio-first experiences, we've decided to simplify our suite of audio tools on Facebook. We're constantly evaluating the features we offer so we can focus on the most meaningful experiences," said Coronado.
Facing competition from established audio podcast platforms like SiriusXM, Amazon and Clubhouse, Facebook has realised the difficulties in establishing its foothold in this highly competitive market. Hence, with Facebook prioritizing its Meta platform, the decision of shutting down its podcast platform comes as no surprise.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU