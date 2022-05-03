Northern Coalfields Ltd posts 26% rise in coal production in April

-
Coal India subsidiary Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) registered a 26.22 per cent year-on-year production growth and an 18 per cent rise in dispatch in April 2020, helping the parent company achieve a 28 per cent traction in output for the month under review, an official said on Tuesday.
The NCL extracted 10.81 million tonnes of coal during the month, which is 105.8 per cent of its monthly target, with a mission to minimise the shortfall of dry fuel to power plants in wake of a huge power shortage.
Augmenting supply to meet the demand of coal consumers amid record energy demand in the post-pandemic period, NCL dispatched 11.14 million tonnes of coal in April with 18 per cent y-o-y growth.
The company registered 122 million tonnes of coal production and removal of 410 million cubic meters of overburden (the material above coal in open cast mining) in 2021-22.
Out of the 125 million tonnes of coal dispatched to its consumers in the last fiscal, a record 110.6 million tonnes of dry fuel was sent to powerhouses with a 17 per cent yearly growth.
NCL spent about Rs 1750 crore in 2021-22 on capital expenditure for robust infrastructure and capacity building.
