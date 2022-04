Factors that could slow down the spawning of Indian unicorns in 2022

According to a recent survey by Iron Pillar Funds, India is set to have 250 unicorns by 2025. The report says that during the past 15 months, the number of enterprises with unicorn status rose from 62 to 130. Though the target of 250 unicorns is still achievable, many VC players are saying that the pace may get a bit slower in 2022.

Year 2021 saw over 40 startups joining the billion-dollar club. According to PGA Labs, unit of consulting firm Praxis Global Alliance, India will see an additional 45 unicorns. However, only a handful of soonicorns have managed to raise funds in the first ...