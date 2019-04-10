Favourable price outlook, low output cost key triggers for Hindustan Zinc

The Hindustan Zinc (HZL) stock has risen over 15 per cent since its February lows on the back of rising zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME), which have driven this recovery. Zinc is trading at about $3,000 a tonne in April compared to $2,603 levels in mid-February.

The near term zinc price outlook remains steady, driven by multi-year low warehouse inventory (LME and Shanghai futures exchange inventory) and International Lead and Zinc study group’s deficit forecast for CY19, say analysts. During 2018, zinc prices (per tonne) had corrected from highs of around $3,600 to ...