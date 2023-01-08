JUST IN
Business Standard

Air India fell short, should have been swifter: Tata boss on pee-gate

Tata Group Chairman admitted that Air India's response to the incident of a drunk passenger allegedly urinating on a woman on one of its international flights last year should have been "much swifter"

Topics
Air India | N Chandrasekaran | Tata Sons

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Air India
Reacting to the incident of a flyer urinating on a woman passenger in an Air India flight, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the company's response should have been swifter.

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran admitted on Sunday that Air India's response to the incident of a drunk passenger allegedly urinating on a woman on one of its international flights last year should have been "much swifter".

In a statement, which came days after the aviation regulator DGCA pulled up the Tata Group-owned full service carrier, Chandrasekaran also said that "we fell short of addressing this situation the way we should have."

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

The accused Shankar Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday.

"The incident on Air India flight AI102 on November 26, 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues at Air India. Air India's response should have been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been, Chandrasekaran said in the statement on Sunday.

"The Tata group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers with full conviction. We will review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature," he added in the statement.

DGCA has said Air India's conduct in handling the incident was "unprofessional" and it has issued show cause notices to the airline, its director of in-flight services and the crew that operated the flight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 16:07 IST

