Fintech firm Slice plans to hire 800 people across verticals in 2022

-
ALSO READ
Fintech start-up slice turns India's 41st unicorn in 2021, raises $220 mn
What explains the lure of pay-later cards like Slice and Uni?
India's hiring rate recovered from 10% in Apr to 35% in May: LinkedIn
Fintech firm Salt to ramp up hiring in India; raises $500,000 funding
Brazil's unemployment rate hits record 14.7% from February-April
-
Fintech company Slice on Tuesday announced that it is planning to hire close to 800 people across various posts in the operations, design, product, and engineering verticals in the coming year.
With the company being a market leader, it said it aims to further expand and ramp up hiring by at least 2x in 2022.
"At Slice, we are constantly looking for young talent, whether that are freshers just out of graduate school or experienced professionals who relate to our product and are equally enthusiastic about creating the future of payments," Rajan Bajaj, Founder and CEO of Slice, said in a statement.
"We plan to hire close to 800 people by the end of next year with a special focus on building and growing our product, operations, design and engineering teams," he added.
The company said that the new hires will focus on scaling the card product and upcoming UPI product integration.
At least 40 per cent of the new hires in 2022 will be onboarded into the firm's engineering, product and operations teams.
"Millennials and Genz are strong problem-solvers with a steep learning curve," Bajaj said.
"They are not afraid to challenge the status quo, making them the ideal fit for Slice, where we are on the cusp of revolutionising India's credit and payments space," he added.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU