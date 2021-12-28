Cipla receives EUA for oral antiviral drug to treat mild-to-moderate Covid

-
ALSO READ
Gaming giants lose $60 billion on China's sermon against profit
China tightens political control of internet giants
Ajanta Pharma second quarter profit rises 15% to Rs 196 crore
Sun Pharma second quarter net profit rises 13% to Rs 2,047 crore
Suven Pharma second quarter net profit up 31% at Rs 97 crore
-
Cipla Limited announced on Tuesday that it has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) permission by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Molnupiravir, an anti-viral drug to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19.
Cipla plans to launch Molnupiravir under the brand name Cipmolnu. Molnupiravir is the first oral antiviral approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 at high risk of developing severe disease.
Earlier this year, Cipla entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir in India and to over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs). The regulatory approval comes on the back of a five-month collaborative trial conducted by a consortium of companies.
Cipla will soon make Cipmolnu 200 mg capsules, which will be available at all leading pharmacies and Covid treatment centres across the country.
The company has adequate manufacturing capacities and a solid distribution mechanism in place to ensure speedy access to this effective treatment pan India.
Molnupiravir is an oral anti-viral that inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV-2. The drug is used for the treatment of non-hospitalised patients with Covid-19 globally.
Commenting on the launch, Umang Vohra (MD and Global CEO, Cipla Limited) said it was "yet another step in our endeavour to enable access to all treatments in Covid care".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU