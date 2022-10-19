Fired a senior employee in 10 mins for integrity violation: Rishad Premji

-
ALSO READ
Moonlighting gets 300 employees at Wipro the pink slip: Rishad Premji
Wipro fired 300 staff found working with rivals at same time: Rishad Premji
Sri Lanka's Oppn parties to meet to discuss formation of new all-party govt
Top headlines: DGCA extends curbs on SpiceJet; Wipro fires 300 employees
Nasscom on Moonlighting: We need to reimagine employee engagement models
-
Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji on Wednesday revealed that one of the organisation's top 20 staff members was shown the door in connection with huge integrity issues.
Addressing the Nasscom Product Conclave here, Premji, who had earlier created a storm over termination of hundreds of staffers against the backdrop of moonlighting, said that the "decision took just 10 minutes".
"The staffer was playing an important role in the company. Tough calls have to be made at tough times," he said.
"The policy related to integrity is black and white. The policy is clear on integrity violation and harassment. An employee won't be in the company if he violates any one of them," he stated.
He also cited the case of another senior employee was fired six years ago.
"He was well-connected and made all possible attempts to get a clean relieving letter. He had also put a lot of pressure on the organisation and reached out through all means. He was clearly told about the company's policy on integrity," he said.
Rishad Premji also called upon the startups to make tough decisions.
"They must focus on building valuable business. The journey to build sustainabale business is long and complex. The process is slow," he said.
Noting that there is "an obsession to get unicorn status", he said that the founders must pick right people.
"The most successful people are more dangerous. They leave 1,000 dead bodies on their journey to success.
"This won't take anyone far, (though) this might take one till a certain point," he observed.
--IANS
mka/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 20:59 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU