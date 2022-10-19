JUST IN
Companies » News
Fired a senior employee in 10 mins for integrity violation: Rishad Premji

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji on Wednesday revealed that one of the organisation's top 20 staff members was shown the door in connection with huge integrity issues

Topics
rishad Premji | Wipro

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Wipro, Rishad, Premji, Rishad Premji
Wipro's Chairman Rishad Premji

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji on Wednesday revealed that one of the organisation's top 20 staff members was shown the door in connection with huge integrity issues.

Addressing the Nasscom Product Conclave here, Premji, who had earlier created a storm over termination of hundreds of staffers against the backdrop of moonlighting, said that the "decision took just 10 minutes".

"The staffer was playing an important role in the company. Tough calls have to be made at tough times," he said.

"The policy related to integrity is black and white. The policy is clear on integrity violation and harassment. An employee won't be in the company if he violates any one of them," he stated.

He also cited the case of another senior employee was fired six years ago.

"He was well-connected and made all possible attempts to get a clean relieving letter. He had also put a lot of pressure on the organisation and reached out through all means. He was clearly told about the company's policy on integrity," he said.

Rishad Premji also called upon the startups to make tough decisions.

"They must focus on building valuable business. The journey to build sustainabale business is long and complex. The process is slow," he said.

Noting that there is "an obsession to get unicorn status", he said that the founders must pick right people.

"The most successful people are more dangerous. They leave 1,000 dead bodies on their journey to success.

"This won't take anyone far, (though) this might take one till a certain point," he observed.

--IANS

mka/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 20:59 IST

