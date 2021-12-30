Firstsource Solutions acquires American Recovery Services

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
Firstsource net profit rises 28.3% to Rs 135 crore in September quarter
ReNew Power SPAC: RMG Acquisition Corp shareholders' vote in August
TMS, Ep 27: BPCL sale, Andrew Holland Q&A, Nykaa IPO, shapes of recovery
American Airlines cites Boeing delay in trimming international plans
-
Firstsource Solutions on Thursday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire American Recovery Services Inc (ARSI), a nationwide legal collections network headquartered in Southern California.
The acquisition enhances Firstsource's leadership in consumer debt management services by adding legal stage collections capabilities, Firstsource said in a regulatory filing.
"The debt collections market is a significant part of the consumer credit ecosystem with evolving regulatory demands. Both ARSI and Firstsource are pioneers in driving best-in-class debt recovery compliance, using advanced technology and emphasising a positive consumer experience," it added.
ASRI has provided legal collection services for over three decades through its nationwide partner network and in-house experts.
"By adding ASRI's deep domain expertise to their portfolio of services, Firstsource will now be able to help clients navigate the more complex legal collections process, all from under one roof," it said.
Firstsource Solutions is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services and a RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU