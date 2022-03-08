Flipkart enters strategic alliance with Google Cloud to improve innovation

and have signed a multi-year partnership to help the e-commerce firm’s innovation and cloud strategy.

The two sides said the partnership will help into its next phase of growth and get 200 million shoppers on its platform. The didn’t reveal the value of this deal.

"Our strategic alliance with will enable us to accelerate our digital transformation, power productivity and advance our innovation agenda,” said Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, “We are excited by Google Cloud’s unique strengths and experience in AI/ML and its proven scalability and security, all of which will be critical in our next phase of growth.”

By leveraging Google Cloud’s secure and scalable global infrastructure and advanced networking technologies, Flipkart will be able to deliver robust app access and performance even during peak purchase seasons with heightened traffic. Flipkart will also continue to advance the pace of new product development by building on Google Cloud, furthering its expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets in India.

“Flipkart’s growth in India has been powered by its digital-first strategy and forward-thinking approach to cloud technology,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, India. “As the company continues to scale and grow its e-commerce platform, we will work together to drive technological innovations and help Flipkart drive breakthrough businesses in the future.”

Flipkart will make its data platform more efficient by deploying Google Cloud’s advanced data analytics and machine learning technologies. This will enable the company to better analyse traffic and transactional data, unlock rich real-time insights into customer purchasing and shopping behaviour. This would also help identify trends and patterns with increased demand and create more personalized recommendations to enrich customer experience.