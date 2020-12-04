Flipkart unveils 2GUD Local to connect offline retailers with customers

Walmart-owned is extending e-commerce benefits to traditional retail businesses. Flipkart's independent value-driven platform, 2GUD has launched ‘2GUD Local’ to bring shopping centres online. The new format will offer offline stores, brands and shopping destinations an opportunity to unlock the benefits of technology and the social commerce hybrid retail model to reach millions of pan India consumers.



2GUD Local will enable local stores (single brand or multi-brand stores and other shopping destinations) and retailers to expand their digital footprint to connect more effectively with their consumers.

“Value spending and convenience are becoming key aspects of online shopping experiences,” said Chanakya Gupta, head of 2GUD, “We have launched 2GUD Local to help local brands leverage traffic on our already-popular marketplace and take their offerings to a pan-India market.”

Audience engagement on 2GUD platform is very high, and it will allow brands to have more face-time with shoppers. Gupta said 2GUD Local will enable them to offer as close to an in-store experience as they can, online. “We look forward to partnering with more local partner brands and serving consumers across the country in times when social distancing is of utmost importance,” said Gupta.

E-commerce is enabling small brands and local players to reach consumers at a time when they are opting for a contactless shopping experiences, doorstep delivery amid the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. It is also providing easy billing, personalised offers and curated selections.

2GUD currently covers more than 600 product segments and offers both new and refurbished products. The platform has more than a million consumers across more than 15,000 PIN codes in India. Presently, 2GUD Local is available on the app and the mobile site.

“2GUD is an exceptional platform that can be leveraged by regional retailers to seamlessly capture a large number of customers,” said Prasad Chalavadi, founder and CMD, KLM Fashion Mall, which has adopted 2GUD Local platform. “Our association with 2GUD is sure to be successful, which benefits us in far-reaching to our customers,” Chalavadi said.

Launched in 2017, KLM Fashion Mall, which is known to provide value-driven offers, has expanded its reach through 17 showrooms in the last three years.