Flipkart unveils Flipverse, a virtual shopping experience in metaverse

E-comerce company Flipkart in partnership with Web3 entertainment firm eDAO, announced the launch of Flipverse. It is a metaverse space where consumers can discover products in a photorealistic virtual destination and shop on Flipkart App. Flipverse will offer gamified, interactive and immersive shopping experiences for consumers in a digital world by giving them access to various brands, Supercoins and digital collectables.
The metaverse is a 3D, immersive digital world where people interact with one another on multiple platforms.
Flipverse will be available on Flipkart’s newly launched platform, FireDrops, which can be accessed from the e-commerce platform’s app.
“The launch of Flipverse will continue to have an impact on innovative industries like e-commerce and enhance the customer experience while delivering a gamified and immersive shopping experience,” said Naren Ravula, VP and Head, Product Strategy and Deployment, Flipkart Labs.
Many brands including Puma, Noise, Nivea, Lavie and Tokyo Talkies, will be participating in this edition. Phase one of Flipverse is an Android-only experience and will be live for a week.
“While we have only just begun to scratch the surface of what's possible in the metaverse, we see e-commerce as one of the killer use cases,” said Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of blockchain company Polygon, which has incubated eDAO.
Flipkart and eDAO recently partnered to create a digital treasure hunt during the Big Billion Days, the festive sale event by Flipkart.
Flipkart’s chief rival Amazon recently also launched ‘AmazonMetaworld’ a metaverse of digital experiences in various cities during the company’s Great Indian Festival’ (GIF) event. Customers as well as Amazon employees could walk into physical experience centres where they create their virtual avatars, put on a VR headset, compete with others, collect points, win goodies and meet social media influencers.
First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 19:07 IST
