FMCG company CavinKare chalks out new strategy: Divide and rule

To accelerate growth, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company CavinKare has chalked out a new strategy, including dividing its businesses into new verticals and appointing a new CEO for each one of them instead of operating under one umbrella and one leadership.

In April, the company had undergone a thorough transition which included creating five divisions and appointing the respective CEOs or business heads, all of them professionals. Earlier, these roles were handled by the company’s chairman and managing director CK Ranganathan, who is known for innovations such as ...