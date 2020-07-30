Focus back on growth with 800 Mw commissioned: Sembcorp Energy's Vipul Tuli

Sembcorp Energy India has announced the commissioning of its 800-Mw wind power capacity, which it had won in auctions conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India. In an interview with Jyoti Mukul & Shreya Jai, Managing Director Vipul Tuli discusses the future of renewable power in India.

Edited excerpts: What significance does commissioning of the three projects, totalling 800 Mw, hold? We won these projects in SECI’s auctions over three phases. This is a collective achievement for the power sector. The renewable energy ministry framed the regulations and clarifications, ...