JUST IN
BEML to list land holding company, clearing way for privatisation
EarlySalary in talks to raise $110 million in TPG-led funding: Report
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO
Passenger vehicle dispatches rise 11% in July as chip situation improves
SC issues notices to Centre, ONGC over Vedanta's appeal on Barmer oil field
Kolte-Patil buys land in Pune; eyes Rs 1,400 cr sales from housing project
Dabur's chairman Amit Burman resigns, will remain non-executive director
Salaries of top managers rise as occupancy in hospitality sector improves
Meesho adds 8 new vernacular languages to tap 377 mn potential user base
Head of Tata Trusts may be disallowed from heading a Tata Group company
You are here: Home » Companies » News
ONGC posts highest Q1 net profit of Rs 15,206 cr on record oil, gas prices
Matrimony.com standalone Q1 net profit declines to Rs 12.88 crore
Business Standard

Focus on customers, solve their problem immediately: Vaishnaw to BSNL staff

The government has approved a package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore for the company and now responsibility lies on everyone to make the organisation very strong, the minister said.

Topics
BSNL | Telecom industry | Ashwini Vaishnaw

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi/Chennai 

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology of India. Photo: ANI
Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo: ANI)

Telecom minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Friday asked BSNL staff to focus on customers and solve their problem immediately in order to help in turning around the fortunes of the loss-making organisation.

The government has approved a package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore for the company and now responsibility lies on everyone to make the organisation very strong, the minister said.

"I am rock solid with you. The Prime Minister is with you. Now, we have to be with our customers. Every customer is God. Customer is the king. Whatever problems customers face, they should become our problem and (we should) solve them immediately. Focus on your customers," Vaishnaw told the staff during his visit to Chennai.

Last week, the minister had asked BSNL employees to either "perform or perish" and those who don't want to work can take early retirement.

"I will measure KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), performance, and the result every month. Those who don't want to work can take VRS and go home," the minister had said.

The minister expects BSNL employees to deliver positive results in 24 months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on BSNL

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 19:56 IST

`
.