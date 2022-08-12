Focus on customers, solve their problem immediately: Vaishnaw to BSNL staff

-
Telecom minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Friday asked BSNL staff to focus on customers and solve their problem immediately in order to help in turning around the fortunes of the loss-making organisation.
The government has approved a package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore for the company and now responsibility lies on everyone to make the organisation very strong, the minister said.
"I am rock solid with you. The Prime Minister is with you. Now, we have to be with our customers. Every customer is God. Customer is the king. Whatever problems customers face, they should become our problem and (we should) solve them immediately. Focus on your customers," Vaishnaw told the staff during his visit to Chennai.
Last week, the minister had asked BSNL employees to either "perform or perish" and those who don't want to work can take early retirement.
"I will measure KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), performance, and the result every month. Those who don't want to work can take VRS and go home," the minister had said.
The minister expects BSNL employees to deliver positive results in 24 months.
