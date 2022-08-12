JUST IN
Kolte-Patil buys land in Pune; eyes Rs 1,400 cr sales from housing project
Dabur's chairman Amit Burman resigns, will remain non-executive director
Salaries of top managers rise as occupancy in hospitality sector improves
Meesho adds 8 new vernacular languages to tap 377 mn potential user base
Head of Tata Trusts may be disallowed from heading a Tata Group company
Freedom at 75: From Jio to Tata Steel - India Inc flags off Theme Tiranga
Raking in the moolah: CEO earnings up in tandem with profits of companies
ADIA to invest Rs 665 cr in Aditya Birla Health Insurance for 9.99% stake
Discount broker Zerodha faces snag in early trade, issue resolved
Go Fashion pushing ahead with expansion; plans to open 120-130 stores
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Kolte-Patil buys land in Pune; eyes Rs 1,400 cr sales from housing project
Business Standard

SC issues notices to Centre, ONGC over Vedanta's appeal on Barmer oil field

The Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre on an appeal of Vedanta Ltd against a Delhi High Court verdict related to a PSC of Vedanta and the ONGC to produce oil from the Barmer oil field

Topics
Supreme Court | Vedanta Ltd | ONGC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre on an appeal of Vedanta Ltd against a Delhi High Court verdict related to a production sharing contract (PSC) of Vedanta and the ONGC to produce oil from the Barmer oil field in Rajasthan.

Vedanta Ltd has moved the top court against the March 26 judgement of a division bench of the Delhi High Court setting aside a single judge order directing the Centre to extend till 2030 its PSC with Vedanta Ltd and ONGC to produce oil from the Barmer oil field.

Issue notice, said a bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari after hearing brief submissions from senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Vedanta Ltd.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the ONGC, said that he accepted the notice and sought four week's time for filing the responses.

The bench took note of the submissions and fixed the appeal of Vedanta and co-appellant Cairn Energy Hydrocarbons Ltd for hearing in September.

Earlier, the Centre had moved an appeal before a division bench of the high court against the judgement of a single judge bench directing it to extend till 2030 its PSC with Vedanta Ltd and ONGC to produce oil from the Barmer oil field.

The Centre's appeal was allowed by the division bench of the high court against that Vedanta moved the apex court.

The single judge had held that Vedanta was entitled to extension of its contract, which was to expire in 2020, for a further period of 10 years on the same terms and agreements when it was first entered into in 1995.

Vedanta had moved the court after its request to the government in 2009 to extend the PSC did not elicit any response. It had claimed that the delay in a decision by the government was preventing it from infusing further investment of over Rs 30,000 crore in the project.

In its plea before the single judge, Vedanta had said the estimated recoverable assets in the block were about 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, of which 466 million barrels are expected to be recovered beyond current PSC period until 2030.

Besides, it was also producing natural gas from the block and supplying it to government companies, the company had claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 12:43 IST

`
.