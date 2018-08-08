Fossil Q Venture HR, Explorist HR with Google Wear OS announced: Know more

-
-
Fossil, a US-based premium fashion accessory brand, on August 7 announced its fourth generation of smartwatches under its Q-series. Called Fossil Q Venture HR and Fossil Q Explorist H, the smartwatches feature Google Android Wear OS for smart wearables. Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 platform system-on-chip, which is designed for smart wearable. The Fossil Q Venture HR and Fossil Q Explorist H will be available by the end of October 2018 at Rs 19,995 and Rs 21,995, respectively.
In terms of features, both the smartwatches boast heart rate monitor and tracking, near-field communication (NFC) chip, untethered global positioning system chip (GPS) and swim-proof functionality.
Here are the key features of the Fossil Q Venture HR and Fossil Q Explorist H:
Heart rate monitor and tracking
The Generation 4 Fossil Q smartwatches take a manual heart rate reading and automatically track heart rate across multiple types of workouts using Google Fit.
These devices also uses heart rate graphs to show progress of workouts and improve workout tracking experience. The new Fossil-exclusive dials show user heart beats per minute on their face watch at a quick glance.
NFC
NFC is a technology required for digital payments service at select terminals using Google Pay services, which are currently available only in a few countries. With an in-built NFC chip, the Generation 4 Q-series watches allow users to complete a transaction on a single tap at digital terminals available at select locations such as movie halls, airports, petrol pumps, etc.
Untethered GPS
The untethered GPS allows users track walks, runs, hikes, bike rides and more via Google Fit and third-party fitness apps without having to bring your phone along. With untethered GPS capabilities, these watches automatically map and track your location and distance during logged workouts hour.
Specifications and features:
- Stainless steel case (Q Venture HR: 40mm / Q Explorist HR: 45mm)
- Touchscreen digital display
- Company’s claimed on-battery life of more than 24 hours battery life (based on usage)
- Interchangeable straps and bracelets (Q Venture HR: 18mm / Q Explorist HR: 22mm)
- Connect via Bluetooth technology
- Wireless syncing and magnetic charging
- Compatible with iOS 9.3+ and Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition)
- Sensors: Heart Rate, NFC, GPS, Altimeter, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Microphone
- Powered with Wear OS by Google
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Platform
