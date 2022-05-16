Found no merit in whistleblower complaints, says Aditya Birla Capital

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 2,058.8 crore
Aditya Birla Capital Q3 consolidated net doubles to Rs 577 cr
Customer complaints against banks rise, but so does resolution
HDFC AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC hit 52-week lows in a firm market
Pricol extends gain, at new high after Aditya Birla Sun Life MF buys stake
-
Aditya Birla Capital on Monday said it had received a complaint against its mutual fund arm Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (AMC) and its employees but found no merit in them.
“As per the Aditya Birla Group policy, an independent committee was formed to investigate the allegations. The committee did not find any merit in the allegations. There was no allegation whatsoever made against Ajay Srinivasan, by the said employee,” said Aditya Birla Capital said in a statement.
A news report on Monday said a 16-page whistleblower complaint alleging corruption, insider trading and front running at Aditya Birla MF was sent to the board of Aditya Birla Capital. The complaints led to employee exits at the group, the report added.
“The insinuations/allegations are bereft of facts and we wish to emphatically deny them,” the company spokesperson said. “There have been no employee exits at Aditya Birla Capital and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC as a fall out of these malicious allegations.”
Last month, Aditya Birla Capital announced that Vishakha Mulye would replace Ajay Srinivasan as its CEO from June 1, 2022.
The spokesperson said the new CEO was appointed after Srinivasan expressed his desire to take on a new role within the group, after having served as chief executive for over 14 years.
The new role was crafted at the group level in consultation with him, the spokesperson said.
The company’s statement added that “Aditya Birla MF has a 27-year track record and strong credibility for having adhered to highest standards and processes.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU