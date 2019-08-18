Founder Goyal admits to 'mistakes', plans to alter Zomato Gold scheme

Succumbing to pressure from around 2,000 restaurants across the country that refused to continue with the Zomato platform, the food delivery firm’s founder Deepinder Goyal, in a series of tweets, admitted that his company made mistakes with its premium subscription service ‘Gold’ and would make changes to the appease restaurants.

Making changes in the Gold subscription service had also been one of the long standing demands of Zomato’s biggest investors. Thousands of restaurants throughout the country took part in the ‘#Logout protest’ mainly ...