Four of top-10 firms add Rs 2.31 trn in m-cap; Reliance lead gainer

-
ALSO READ
Infosys Q4 result analysis: Buy, sell or hold? What brokerages suggest
Infosys Q4 net rises 12% YoY; projects revenue growth of 13-15% in FY22-23
Sensex slips for 3rd day, ends 237 pts down; HDFC duo top drags, ITC up 2%
TCS Q4 result today: Here are top brokerage expectations on its performance
Infosys Q4 preview: Will high costs dent margin? What top brokerages expect
-
Four of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added a whopping Rs 2,31,320.37 crore in market valuation last week, with market heavyweight Reliance Industries contributing the most to the overall gains.
Last week, the Sensex jumped 884.57 points or 1.61 per cent.
While TCS, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the other gainers from the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, HUL, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel faced erosion from their market valuation. Their cumulative losses stood at Rs 68,140.72 crore.
The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 1,38,222.46 crore to reach Rs 18,80,350.47 crore.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rallied by Rs 64,618.85 crore to Rs 12,58,274.59 crore and that of Infosys zoomed Rs 25,728.52 crore to Rs 6,40,373.02 crore.
ICICI Bank added Rs 2,750.54 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,17,049.46 crore.
In contrast, the m-cap of Bharti Airtel tanked Rs 25,955.25 crore to Rs 3,76,972.75 crore.
The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) tumbled Rs 13,472.25 crore to Rs 5,06,157.94 crore.
HDFC's valuation plunged Rs 9,355.02 crore to Rs 4,13,299.36 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) dived Rs 8,963.69 crore to Rs 5,38,561.56 crore.
The market valuation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 6,199.94 crore to Rs 7,66,314.71 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped Rs 4,194.57 crore to Rs 4,14,369.71 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU