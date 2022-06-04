Larsen and Toubro Infotech CEO and MD Sanjay Jalona relinquishes office

-
Larsen and Toubro Infotech on Saturday said its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Sanjay Jalona has relinquished office.
Jalona had resigned on May 6 after announcing the merger of Mindtree with Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI), citing personal reasons.
"Sanjay Jalona has relinquished the office of chief executive officer and managing director of the company with effect from close of business hours of June 3, 2022," LTI said in a regulatory filing.
The company is yet to announce Jalona's successor.
He joined LTI from Infosys where he worked in various roles for over 15 years.
After putting in his papers, Jalona in a blog post had said his tenure at LTI may not have been the longest one of his career, but it was certainly one of the most memorable.
"I thoroughly enjoyed being on the steering wheel as the company grew from about USD 800 mn to USD 1 billion and then to USD 2 billion. Along the way, we created a unique position for ourselves and also, tremendous value for all stakeholders.
"Today, LTI is well-positioned for continued success and LTItes are confident of competing with anyone in the sector," Jalona had said.
