Four people in a lift, facing the wall: Office etiquette in times of Covid

A buzzer to go off on a device the moment the person wearing it comes too close to a fellow worker is just one of the novelties that automotive major Daimler India plans to adopt as its employees trickle back to work after almost two months away.

Apps, thermal screeners, staggered lunch hours, home-cooked food and social-distancing markers are some of the changes that have greeted employees resuming work at companies across sectors and cities this week. Some companies admit that productivity could take a hit in the initial weeks but they see the situation stabilising in the ...