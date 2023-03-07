JUST IN
Foxconn Technology eyes second chip plant in India, sans govt incentive
HCLTech to explore industrial-scale quantum applications for enterprises
ZEE settles dispute with IPRS, insolvency petition withdraw by artist body
Reliance said to tap McLaren's Hitesh Sethia as Jio Financial CEO
Domino's targets 20-minute delivery across metro cities in next 12 months
Paytm inks pact with Andhra govt for initiatives in financial inclusion
Sun Pharma completes acquisition of US-based Concert Pharmaceuticals
Airbus receives order for two advanced ACH160 helicopters in India
Mercedes Benz India eyes double-digit growth in market share in 2023
Allcargo buys partner's 39% stake in contract logistics arm for Rs 145 cr
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
HCLTech to explore industrial-scale quantum applications for enterprises
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Foxconn Technology eyes second chip plant in India, sans govt incentive

First unit, by Vedanta-Foxconn JV, under PLI scheme

Topics
Foxconn | semiconductor industry | PLI scheme

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Foxconn
Foxconn

Having already applied to set up a semiconductor plant in India with joint venture (JV) partner Vedanta, Foxconn Technology Group has shown interest in setting up a second plant, this time without any government incentive.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Foxconn

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 00:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.