JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

AGR dues: Telcos owe Rs 22k cr in licence fees, Rs 70k cr in interest, fine
Business Standard

France's Groupe ADP to buy 49% in GMR airport business for Rs 10,780 cr

The company has signed a share purchase agreement with Groupe ADP

Press trust of India  |  New Delhi 

GMR
GMR Infrastructure to be split into GMR Airports and other businesses

GMR Infrastructure on Thursday said France's Groupe ADP will acquire 49 per cent stake in its airport business for an equity consideration of Rs 10,780 crore.

The company has signed a share purchase agreement with Groupe ADP.

"The first tranche of Rs 5,248 crore will be received by GMR Group immediately.This money will help deleverage the group further and result in improved cash flows and profitability," a statement said. GMR manages airports at Delhi and Hyderabad.
First Published: Thu, February 20 2020. 22:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU