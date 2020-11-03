Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's six shut schemes generate Rs 438 crore

-
ALSO READ
Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes generate Rs 8,262 cr since closure
Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes generate Rs 8,302 cr since closure
Franklin Templeton MF says examining Gujarat HC order of staying e-voting
Franklin Templeton case: Karnataka HC says consent of unit holders needed
Franklin Templeton MF's shut schemes receive Rs 4,280-cr since closure
-
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has said its six shut schemes have received Rs 438 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments in the second half of October.
This amount takes the total cash flows received to Rs 8,741 crore since closing down of the schemes in April, the fund house said in a statement.
Franklin Templeton MF had closed six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.
The schemes -- Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund -- together had an estimated Rs 25,000 crore as assets under management (AUM).
"The six schemes have received Rs 438 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments during the period October 16-29, 2020," Franklin Templeton MF said.
Individually, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund have 42 per cent, 25 per cent, 20 per cent and 5 per cent of their respective assets under management (AUM) in cash.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU