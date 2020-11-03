Apple TV, other streaming apps arriving on new Xbox consoles on November 10

has announced that TV is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10.

The TV app will give gamers access to thousands of shows and movies from one convenient location, allowing them to enjoy TV+, channels, brand-new and popular movies, and personalised entertainment recommendations.

One can subscribe to Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app directly from Xbox for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial starting November 10.

Apple TV is also arriving on Sony PlayStation5 on November 12.

said in a statement on Monday that Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, Sky Ticket and more will be available on both next-gen Xbox consoles next month.

Both the Xbox Series X and Series S will support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which work in apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Vudu.

"When our all-new Xbox family of consoles launch worldwide on November 10, you'll have more than just the entertainment apps you enjoy today on Xbox One," the company said.

On Apple TV app, one can subscribe to channels like Showtime, CBS All Access and AMC+.

"You can browse to buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and shows, with access to your library of previous movie and TV show purchases from Apple".

Microsoft's next-gen consoles will continue to support existing Xbox One accessories, including media remotes.

CEO Satya Nadella has said he is delighted by early reviews and excitement for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, which will be the most affordable and the most powerful consoles available next month.

"Our Xbox Game Pass service has more than 15 million subscribers," Nadella said during the company's fiscal Q1 earnings call late last month.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)