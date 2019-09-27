Free meals, little rest: Amazon, Flipkart HQ turn war rooms for mega sale

As the clock strikes midnight on Saturday, the online platforms of Flipkart and Amazon will explode. After months of preparations, D-day will be here with millions of shoppers going online to grab the special offers.

At Amazon India’s headquarters in the World Trade Centre in Bengaluru, the atmosphere in the ‘war room’ up on the 27th floor is electric. The final checklist is being ticked off as the e-commerce giant gets ready to ring the bell in on its mega sale. Preparations have been on for more than 11 months but that doesn’t mean there are no last minute ...