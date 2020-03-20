From Sanjay Sethi to Ameera Shah, meet new entrants in BS1000 club

Some of the new entrants in the BS1000 club are bucking the trend in more ways than one. In addition to robust results in a lacklustre environment, many are also investing in growth. The people leading these companies are laying the road for future gains through both greenfield investments and acquisitions.

Among them is Sanjay Sethi, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Chalet Hotels. After a stint outside the company, he re-joined the firm in early 2018 with the intent of taking it public. The idea was to fuel growth, reduce debt at the time and also create a ...