From soaps to biscuits, price hikes by FMCG firms may not dim the pain

As commodity prices have been on an upswing since the second half of financial year 2020-21 (H2FY21), companies in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space were left with no option but to increase prices on everything ranging from essentials like soaps to edible oils and biscuits. According to data by Bizom, mid-single-digits to double-digit price rises are being seen in all essential foods because of the increase in input, logistics, and packaging costs.

Bathing soaps seem to be impacted more from the direct increase in ingredient prices than detergents. Basmati rice, too, has seen ...