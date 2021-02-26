FundVice to support startups with Rs 330 crore fund, accelerate 50 deals

-
ALSO READ
Indian startups raised up to $63 billion since 2016, spawn 27 unicorns
Fintech lending startup KreditBee raises $75 mn in Series C equity round
Holistic plan needed to spur domestic funding for startups: Nasscom
Tips on raising funds from govt agencies and PE firms for your startup
Healthcare platform MediBuddy closes $40 million funding round
-
Investment banking firm FundVice on Friday said it will support startups in India with a corpus of Rs 330 crore, which includes funding from its new fund Ryoma Ventures.
The company has plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore and accelerate at least 50 deals by 2021-end.
In addition, Fundvice has announced to set-up a sector-agnostic fund with about Rs 80 crore.
"We have seen exciting start-ups that are revenue-generating but what they lack is the right support of investors. Various incubators, accelerators and mentors have been supporting the team of FundVice to support start-ups reach the heights they are at, but still lack investors.
"To support them, we took the decision to start this fund, with the support of everyone, as the next step towards making a dent in the start-up ecosystem," Heena Aroora, Managing Director - FundVice and Ryoma Ventures, said in a statement.
The company said it plans to close this fund soon with its present investors and is also looking at collaborations with other investors and funds.
FundVice is also planning to mop up over Rs 150 crore for startups that are yet to raise funds and are at a very initial stage, and Rs 100 crore for those entities that have established their business process and have raised funds earlier.
"Rs 100 crore will be inclined towards pre-series A and above stage funding," Aroora said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU