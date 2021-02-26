Reliance Jio launches a new JioPhone with data of 2 GB per month for 2 yrs

on Friday launched a "New JioPhone 2021" offer with unlimited voice calls upto two years and unlimited data of 2G per month for the same period.

New users will be able to get a JioPhone device and unlimited services (unlimited voice calls and unlimited data of 2GB per month) for just Rs 1,999 per annum for two years and no recharge will be needed, the company said in a statement.



The new offer "keeps affordability at the core" making the JioPhone and its services accessible to the 300 million feature phone users, who are "trapped in the 2G era", the company said while announcing the 'New JioPhone 2021 offer'.

For the existing JioPhone users, 12 months of unlimited service will be provided for Rs 749 per annum, which include unlimited voice calls and unlimited high-speed internet data (2 GB every month).

This offer will be available from March 1, across Reliance Retail and Jio retailers

"To accelerate the ‘2G-mukt Bharat’movement, Jio has launched yet another offer that keeps affordability at the core of it, making the JioPhone and its services accessible to the 300 million feature phone users," the company said.

"There are still 300 million subscribers in India who remain ‘trapped’in the 2G era, unable to accessbasic features of the internet, at a time, when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution," said Akash Ambani, director of



The company claimed that for similar services, customers using other networks shell out "2.5X more".

Jio said 2G customers spend about Rs 5,000 over a period of 2 years which include a total recharge of Rs 3,600 and a feature phone in the price range of Rs 1,200-1,500 a unit.

The company said feature phone users pay Rs 1.2-Rs 1.5 every minute of voice call and Rs 45-50 every month to keep their connections active.

Jio claimed to have upgraded over 10 crore users onto the JioPhone platform.