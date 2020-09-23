Future Enterprises defaults on interest obligations of NCDs, again

-
ALSO READ
5 companies garner Rs 882 cr via non-convertible debentures in April-July
Covid-19 outbreak: Sebi further relaxes compliance norms for listed firms
Sudden spike in bond yield amid coronavirus outbreak signals trouble
IL&FS case: Sebi raises penalty to Rs 1 crore each on ICRA, CARE
Bank of India to seek shareholders' nod for raising up to Rs 16,000 cr
-
Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) on Tuesday said it has defaulted on interest payments of Rs 15.86 crore for its non-convertible debentures.
The Kishore Biyani-led Future Group firm had last week disclosed that it had defaulted on payment of commercial paper of Rs 90 crore. On August 20, it had defaulted on interest payment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth a total of Rs 265 crore.
In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said it has defaulted on interest payment of Rs 15.86 crore for a gross principal amount of Rs 327 crore.
"The Company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures due on September 20, 2020, since September 20, 2020 was holiday, interest was due on September 21, 2020," FEL said.
The obligation had a coupon rate of 9.60 per cent per annum and was paid on half-yearly basis on March 20 and September 20 each year.
Last month, the board of FEL had approved amalgamation of Future Group entities with the company to facilitate a Rs 24,713 crore deal to sell the retail and wholesale business to Reliance Retail, owned by Reliance Industries Ltd.
FEL develops, owns and leases retail infrastructure for the Future Group.
On September 15, FEL had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 322.92 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU