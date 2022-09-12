JUST IN
Future Lifestyle seeks shareholders' nod for three special resolutions

Topics
Future Lifestyle Fashion | Future Group | Kishore Biyani

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd
Future Lifestyle Fashions is seeking the approval of its shareholders for three special resolutions, the company said in its stock exchange filing.

Its resolutions pertain to the appointment of Bharat Ram and Neelam Chhiber as independent directors of the company. It has also asked shareholders to vote on the sale, lease, transfer or otherwise alienate / dispose of fixed assets.

The voting will begin on September 14 at 9:00 a.m. and end on October 13 at 5:00 p.m.
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 20:50 IST

