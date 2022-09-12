Future Lifestyle seeks shareholders' nod for three special resolutions

Future Lifestyle Fashions is seeking the approval of its shareholders for three special resolutions, the company said in its stock exchange filing.

Its resolutions pertain to the appointment of Bharat Ram and Neelam Chhiber as independent directors of the company. It has also asked shareholders to vote on the sale, lease, transfer or otherwise alienate / dispose of fixed assets.

The voting will begin on September 14 at 9:00 a.m. and end on October 13 at 5:00 p.m.