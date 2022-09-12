Future Lifestyle seeks shareholders' nod for three special resolutions

-
ALSO READ
Jeff Bezos vs Kishore Biyani 2.0: RIL may pick up FRL through insolvency
Bank of India moves NCLT as lead lender to Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail
Future Group hasn't made disclosures to stock exchanges, says Amazon
Majority of Future Retail secured creditors reject Reliance deal
Future Retail CEO Sadashiv Nayak quits; group entities default on payments
-
Future Lifestyle Fashions is seeking the approval of its shareholders for three special resolutions, the company said in its stock exchange filing.
Its resolutions pertain to the appointment of Bharat Ram and Neelam Chhiber as independent directors of the company. It has also asked shareholders to vote on the sale, lease, transfer or otherwise alienate / dispose of fixed assets.
The voting will begin on September 14 at 9:00 a.m. and end on October 13 at 5:00 p.m.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 20:50 IST