Business Standard

Decoded: How the GACs will respond to grievances of online users

Users must appeal to the GAC within 30 days of receiving a communication from a grievance officer in case of a dispute

Topics
GAC | Public grievances | Social media apps

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

social media
Intermediaries include telecom service providers, internet service providers, web-hosting service providers, search engines, online payment sites, online marketplaces and social media sites

Users can now approach government-appointed grievance appellate committees (GACs) with complaints against online platforms including social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Snap, courtesy of a new portal activated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Business Standard explains how the committees will function:

Read our full coverage on GAC

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 21:12 IST

