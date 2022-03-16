JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

IndiGo starts flights between India and Thailand after a span of two years
Business Standard

Gagan Banga steps down from board of Dhani Services

Dhani Loans and Services, formerly known as Indiabulls Consumer Finance, is a non-deposit taking NBFC

Topics
senior-level executives

BS Reporter 

There are 3.3 million directors registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
Representative image

Gagan Banga, MD & CEO of Indiabulls Housing Finance has stepped down from the board of Dhani Services to focus full time in the affairs of the mortgage lender, Indiabulls HF said in a statement to the exchanges.

Apart from Dhani Services, Banga also stepped down from Dhani Loans and Services and Indiabulls Distribution Services with effect from March 14.

Dhani Loans and Services, formerly known as Indiabulls Consumer Finance, is a non-deposit taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India and a 100 per cent subsidiary of Dhani Services Limited.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, March 16 2022. 01:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.