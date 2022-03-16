Gagan Banga steps down from board of Dhani Services

Gagan Banga, MD & CEO of Indiabulls Housing Finance has stepped down from the board of Dhani Services to focus full time in the affairs of the mortgage lender, Indiabulls HF said in a statement to the exchanges.

Apart from Dhani Services, Banga also stepped down from Dhani Loans and Services and Indiabulls Distribution Services with effect from March 14.

Dhani Loans and Services, formerly known as Indiabulls Consumer Finance, is a non-deposit taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India and a 100 per cent subsidiary of Dhani Services Limited.