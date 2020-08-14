Gammon India consolidated loss narrows to Rs 135 crore in March quarter

on Friday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 134.96 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.

The company had a consolidated net loss of Rs 526.33 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its total consolidated income during the quarter under review declined to Rs 115.50 crore as against Rs 218.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses declined to Rs 253.92 crore from Rs 445.43 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full fiscal (2019-20), the company saw its consolidated net loss narrowing to Rs 630.79 crore. It had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,296.44 crore in FY 2018-19.

