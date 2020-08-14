Gammon India consolidated loss narrows to Rs 135 crore in March quarter

-
Gammon India on Friday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 134.96 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.
The company had a consolidated net loss of Rs 526.33 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.
Its total consolidated income during the quarter under review declined to Rs 115.50 crore as against Rs 218.68 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses declined to Rs 253.92 crore from Rs 445.43 crore in the year-ago period.
For the full fiscal (2019-20), the company saw its consolidated net loss narrowing to Rs 630.79 crore. It had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,296.44 crore in FY 2018-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
