Gammon India Q2 net loss widens to Rs 339 cr, revenue rises marginally

The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 274.30 crore in the year-ago period

Gammon India | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

However, the company had posted consolidated revenue of operations of Rs 11.69 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 11.61 crore previous year, according to a regulatory filing

Gammon India is a leading physical infrastructure construction company. Besides its operations in the construction and infrastructure space, Gammon has a presence in energy business segment and operates in the hydro, nuclear and thermal power sectors.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 21:09 IST

